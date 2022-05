The city of Kent received a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to help implement a housing action plan strategy to meet affordable housing needs. “Decades of underbuilding homes (in the state) at all income levels has created a supply and demand imbalance playing out today in the affordable housing and homelessness crisis in communities across Washington state,” according to a May 17 state Department of Commerce news release. “One study suggests the shortage is more than 225,000 units.”

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO