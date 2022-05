The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial resumed Monday with Heard taking the stand once again, only this time it was Johnny Depp’s lawyers asking the questions. Many expect things to get very ugly very quickly as Depp’s team try to tear down the claims Heard has made against the actor as well as poke holes in the timeline of events she has laid out. Tuesday, May 17 will be the 17th day of trial proceedings and the second day of the trial since a long break that followed Heard’s first testimony. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the Law & Crime Trial Network, which is available on several cable packages and streaming services.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO