Putnam County, WV

State Police cracking down on speeders in work zones

By Moriah Davis
 4 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Police are cracking down on people speeding in work zones.

Officers say the work zone near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is a big issue. Police have been writing tickets in hopes of people slowing down.

Officials say they have had a lot of crashes in the area and that’s why they’re doing this. They want people to remember that these construction workers are real people with families. It’s also not only for the safety of the workers but for drivers as well.

Police are using a lidar laser, which is more accurate than radar to catch people speeding. They line the car up with the red circle inside the screen to see their speed.

“This just is not a state problem here in West Virginia,” said Shane Hudnall, with the West Virginia Division of Highways. “Our neighbors from the north and ODOT just reported yesterday their eighty-second vehicle was struck by a vehicle. Eighty-second, that’s 82 just this year that’s been struck and life-threatened [sic] injuries. So, we’re doing better than Ohio, but we don’t want to see one more.”

Officials say this is the most construction they have had in the history of the Division of Highways.

Today was the first day in a series of work zone enforcement. Law enforcement will also target Morgantown, Beckley and Barboursville.

#Washington Dc#Police#Speeders#Real People#Wowk#Odot#The Division Of Highways#Nexstar Media Inc
