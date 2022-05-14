ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Malden Public Schools Announces 63 Layoffs

By Avantika Panda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalden Public Schools issued a clarifying statement early Sunday morning in regards to recent staff cuts. The statement released by Malden Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Noriega-Murphy said a total of 63 non-renewal letters went out in accordance with contractual...

Shiney James resigns following investigation into treatment of orientation workers

After a six-month external investigation into former Boston University Orientation Director Shiney James’ mistreatment of student employees, James has resigned, according to a university statement. James, who ran orientation for 15 years, was accused by several former student workers of creating a culture of fear and toxicity, a Daily...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Teachers Union to Hold Meeting on Potential Receivership

The Boston Teachers Union is holding an emergency meeting Monday about the potential for the state to take over the school district. It's a process known as receivership, and in a letter, the union calls it an "undemocratic, racist takeover scheme." "As many of you are aware, the Department of...
BOSTON, MA
Brookline schools closed Monday as teachers prepare to strike

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Public school teachers in a wealthy Boston suburb are preparing to strike after contract negotiations with school officials stalled early Sunday. The Brookline Educators Union bargained for nearly nine hours with the Brookline School Committee before reaching an impasse just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Auto body repair industry in Massachusetts fed up

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rally was held at the State House to advocate for an increase in labor rate reimbursement for collision repairs. About 300 auto body workers and owners took to the steps of the State House Wednesday to fight for what they feel is long overdue. Alongside the workers were vocational tech students, family members and supporters who feel this fight against insurance companies is crucial in keeping shops open.
BOSTON, MA
Special commission backs new state seal and motto for Massachusetts

The special commission charged with reevaluating Massachusetts’ state seal and motto voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that both be completely replaced. The current state seal, which dates back to 1898, depicts a Native American holding a bow and arrow and standing beneath an arm holding a sword — representing the colonial military leader Myles Standish — poised as if to strike. A motto in Latin unfurls around him, which is generally translated as: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hopkinton Today: Monday, May 16

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Annual Town Election is today, with the polls at Hopkinton Middle School’s Brown Gym open...
HOPKINTON, MA
Cape Bridge Replacement Costs May Soar to $4 Billion

The public sector is feeling the strain of soaring inflation, too: officials now expect that a once-in-a-generation infrastructure overhaul in Allston will cost $300 million more than estimated, and the price of replacing the Cape Cod bridges could more than double. Outlining a series of projects that will feature in...
BOSTON, MA
Breaking News: WHS returns to mask mandate until COVID-19 cases decrease

After the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Wayland Public Schools has returned to a mask mandate until at least the end of the week, when the district COVID-19 numbers can be reviewed. This mask mandate will begin in WPS schools on May 16., effective immediately. This decision was made possible...
WAYLAND, MA
Massachusetts SJC rules in favor of Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson, “this victory is a win for taxpayers”

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson called Tuesday’s victory in the Mass. Supreme Judicial Court a “win for taxpayers.”. The SJC ruled in favor of Sheriff Hodgson and the Sheriffs of Massachusetts in the Kellie Pearson vs. Sheriff of Bristol County case. The justices of the state’s highest court agreed with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office that the office can generate outside revenue to ease the burden on taxpayers.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Mayor Wu announces new appointments in the Office of Neighborhood Services

Monday, May 16, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the appointments of Anna White as the South Boston liaison and Gladys Oliveros as the liaison to the Latinx community in the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). They will serve as the primary contact for residents and businesses in their respective communities who are interested in engaging with the City of Boston and collaborating with City departments to facilitate the delivery of services and resources.
BOSTON, MA
Hundreds of Malden high schoolers walk out in solidarity with teachers

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class in Malden Monday in solidarity with their teachers. SKY7 HD flew over the Salem Street high school where the students showed their support for more than 100 teachers and staff were told their employment was not being renewed. The...
MALDEN, MA
Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
South Hadley mourning death of third grade students

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student. Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday. She was a student at Mosier Elementary School. McLaughlin told us the District...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Billerica Cracking Down on Theft of Water From Fire Hydrants

A Massachusetts town is trying to crack down on the theft of water from fire hydrants. Officials in Billerica say the problem is leading to water main breaks and brown water. Town Manager John Curran told NBC10 Boston that some contractors are pulling up to fire hydrants and taking the water for their own use -- and opening and closing the hydrants improperly is causing more problems than one, he said.
BILLERICA, MA
Damaged Cars Paraded Around Mass. State House in Car Repair Cost Protest

Auto body shop owners and employees converged on the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday demanding relief from collision repair rates that they say have not been increased in 11 years. Event organizers at The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts blame insurance companies for setting "unsustainably low rates" and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

