Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. As of Wednesday morning, with nearly 98% of precincts reporting results, Kirk had collected more than 81% of the votes counted compared with 18.7% for Tom Fodi, a pastor and veteran who works in hospice care, the unofficial tallies showed.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO