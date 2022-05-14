Department of Human Services and AHN announce extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage

The Department of Human Services and Allegheny Health Network announced the extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage.

Previously, Medicaid provided coverage to mothers for only 60 days. Now that coverage has been extended to one year.

The extended postpartum coverage will give mothers and families access to health care providers for a longer period of time.

The policy change went into effect as of April 1 under the American Rescue Plan Act.

