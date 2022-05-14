ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Board votes to terminate McComb city administrator

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 to terminate City Administrator David Myers on Friday, May 13.

The Enterprise Journal reported Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill voted to remove Myers.

Myers said “certain selectmen” were involved in day-to-day operations by allowing city employees to come to them instead of having their issues handled by the city administrator.

According to the newspaper, Brock said the decision was a personnel matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

