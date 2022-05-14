Board votes to terminate McComb city administrator

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 to terminate City Administrator David Myers on Friday, May 13.

The Enterprise Journal reported Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill voted to remove Myers.

Myers said “certain selectmen” were involved in day-to-day operations by allowing city employees to come to them instead of having their issues handled by the city administrator.

According to the newspaper, Brock said the decision was a personnel matter.

