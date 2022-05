For the first time in its 36-year history, Day of Caring will take place across Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Wyoming, Wayne, and Ontario County on the same day. 5000 volunteers across the region have registered to help 200 nonprofit agencies with needs such as painting, planting community gardens, raking, and more. Volunteers in Genesee and Ontario Counties will attend respective kickoff events before heading out to their project site. Kickoff events will be shortened in case of severe weather. Day of Caring will take place rain or shine. Volunteers and participants will also be using #DayofCaring to share pictures throughout the day.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO