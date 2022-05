Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka criticized stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for their disappointing Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat. With the Eastern Conference on the line, the Boston Celtics were quickly felled by the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. Winning by 11 points, the Heat burned brightly with Jimmy Butler continuing to blaze through as the playoff’s best player. Butler finished the game with 41 points alone. No one else on the Heat even came close.

