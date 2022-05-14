ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laconia to Loudon to Goffstown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord, Rochester, Laconia, Franklin, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Meredith, Northwood, Hooksett, Barrington, Farmington, Lebanon, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Canterbury, Holderness and Ashland. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 93 between mile markers 29 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

