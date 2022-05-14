Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Should Be Visible In Klamath Falls Sunday Night

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO