Klamath Falls, OR

Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Should Be Visible In Klamath Falls Sunday Night

Klamath Alerts
 4 days ago
The Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse should be visible here in Klamath Falls Sunday night. As of posting time, the NWS Medford is forecasting mostly clear skies during the time of the lunar eclipse. The eclipse...

KTVL

Be bear aware: learn wildlife safety at Medford REI event

MEDFORD — Do you know how to survive a bear attack? How to keep your campsite safe from our region's biggest opportunistic omnivore?. Representatives from the Rogue River/Siskiyou National Forest and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be teaching a bear awareness class at the Medford REI on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

Endangered fish and waterfowl find refuge at the Klamath Basin’s Lakeside Farms

On a cool day in late April, a small crowd gathers around a truck-mounted water tank at Lakeside Farms, on the southeastern shore of Upper Klamath Lake. Swallows dip and dive. Traffic hums along Highway 97. All eyes are focused on the tank’s outlet, where U.S. Fish and Wildlife Science fish biologist Jane Spangler stands poised with a net. Her colleague, science coordinator Christie Nichols, opens the valve. Water gushes out; within seconds, a stream of tiny fish pours into the net.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Ninja Warrior comes to Klamath Falls

Contestants came from as far away as Minnesota for the Klamath Falls Ninja Warrior competition Saturday night at Mike’s Fieldhouse. But it was an Oregonian who took home the top prize. Jeremy Kaufmann of Portland, the second-to-last contestant, edged out local favorite Benjamin Darrow to win the $1,500. Klamath...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Old Phoenix farm house holds pieces of Oregon history

Jackson County, Ore. — A Phoenix woman is searching for answers about the family that lived in her house almost a hundred years ago. When the Almeda fire devastated the Rogue Valley, it destroyed over 2,600 homes in Jackson County, making the older houses in the area all the more precious as pieces of Southern Oregon history.
PHOENIX, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Film – Memorial Day Program May 29th

Klamath Film will present an afternoon Memorial Day program at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, May 29th at 1pm. The program will consist of a short film about our local veteran population and the Veterans Enrichment Center in Klamath Falls. This will be followed by a panel featuring some of the veterans from the film discussing their post-military experience. The show will conclude with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1987 film, Gardens of Stone starring James Caan, James Earl Jones, and Anjelica Huston.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for May 17, 2022

Unfortunately, the level in Hyatt Reservoir has fallen 1% since last week when it stopped raining. Emigrant Lake continues to fill, but it does not contribute to storage for the Ashland Canal. One interesting thing to note is how the volume of water treated from Reeder has several recent spikes....
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CIRCUS IN MYRTLE CREEK MONDAY

Myrtle Creek Elks #1943 are presenting the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Monday at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It will take place in the Ireland parking lot next to the Horse Creek Covered Bridge in Myrtle Creek. Elks organizer Ted Romas said the C&M Circus has been providing quality entertainment for thirty-seven years.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

“The Future of Water in the Rogue Valley” May 22, 2022 at 4 pm

The Jefferson Center Salon Series, the SOCAN Ashland Climate Action Project,. The water we have enjoyed in the Rogue Valley—for drinking, agriculture, landscaping, and industry—is not guaranteed for the future. Various threats, from climate change to human behavior are emerging. This program will address: Where does Rogue Valley water come from? How is that water being used? What threats do we face?
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 5/17 – Jackson and Josephine Fire Agencies Complete Three Day Wildfire Readiness Exercise, Medford School District Seeks Feedback On New School Boundaries

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson and Josephine Fire Agencies Complete Three Day Wildfire Readiness Exercise. Fire agencies from Josephine and Jackson counties wrapped up day three of...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/16 – Josephine County Rural Metro Fire Responds To Five Crashes In Three Hours, Senator Merkley Visits Jackson County Pipeline Project

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Rural Metro Fire Responds To Five Crashes In Three Hours. Rural Metro Fire and AMR were dispatched to five crashes that...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS – GREATER IDAHO

The question of allowing county officials to expend finances in the promotion of Douglas County seeking to move inside the borders of Idaho has been defeated as of Tuesday night. Unofficial Preliminary Results show the question being defeated fifty-seven percent to forty-three percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Community College open house to present program demos, career fair

KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College will host an open house on Friday, May 20, providing an array of program demonstrations, a career fair with numerous employers on-site and one-on-one assistance for job seekers. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will include guided tours of KCC facilities with demonstrations for various labs, classrooms, programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and equipment – including opportunities for students to try KCC’s full-motion flight, and commercial truck simulators. Activities will be both inside and outside providing insight into programs such as auto/diesel, commercial drivers, fire science, health information, accounting business management, and more.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com

