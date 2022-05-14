ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Comic Con returns on May 14-15

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrx7F_0feJ6U0q00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Comin Con returns for the twelfth event to the Saratoga Springs City Center. The two-day event will begin on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with VIP’s early access at 9:30 a.m.

The Comic-Con Expo will be featuring not just comic book dealers but also invites guest stars. In addition, the event welcomes Cosplay, Gaming, Anime, Sci-Fi, Furries, Geeks, Nerds, Artists, and collectibles with Vendors of all kinds.

Organizer Samuel Chase founded this event in 2014 as a way for people to enjoy this pop culture experience in the Capital Region of New York instead of letting the Con decide where it goes. Tickets are on sale now. For ticket prices or details about this event visit Saratoga Comic Con online .

