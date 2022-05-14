New Halo Infinite Tease Has OG Fans Excited

Rick and Morty has revealed when fans will be getting the first look at the upcoming Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated series! The fifth season of the fan favorite series wrapped up its run last year, and it was quickly confirmed that it would be returning to Adult Swim some time in 2022. There has yet to be any word on a concrete release date for the new season, but fans have been anxious to get their first look at what to expect from the new episodes. Now it seems like the wait for an actual update will be over very soon.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO