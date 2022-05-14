ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Halo Infinite Tease Has OG Fans Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is the sixth mainline installment in the series. And it's the third Halo game from 343 Industries, who took over after Halo 3 from Bungie. Suffice to say, the series has a lot of heritage and nostalgia. Over the years, there have been many fan favorite multiplayer maps, all...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Mortal Kombat and Injustice Director Ed Boon Reveals "Kryptic" Update on New Games

Longtime Mortal Kombat and Injustice director Ed Boon has given fans an update about what NetherRealm Studios could be doing next. For multiple years at this point, fans have been wondering about what developer NetherRealm could be working on next. The longtime fighting game company, at least for the better part of the past decade, has worked on a rotational basis between its Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises, which would suggest that a new Injustice game would be next on deck. However, according to this new message from Boon, it sounds like those theories could be squashed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals First Wave of PS5 and PS4 Game Trials

Sony has revealed the first list of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that will be available as trials when PlayStation Plus Premium launches next month. One of the biggest new features of Sony's overhaul for PS Plus is that certain games will be available as timed demos that players can try for themselves before purchasing. And while we don't know how many titles will be taking advantage of this feature at launch, Sony has now revealed "some" of the games that will be on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 11 Not Shutting Down "Anytime Soon"

Hard as it is to believe, Final Fantasy XI is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. After being available for this long, some fans are understandably concerned that the game might not be around for much longer. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by SiliconEra), director Yoji Fujito confirmed that Square Enix does not have any plans to end the game "anytime soon." That's exciting news for those still enjoying the game, and hopefully it means that the Final Fantasy MMO will continue to thrive for a long time to come.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 Features Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

The new issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War features an appearance from Doctor Doom, one of the most notorious villains from the Marvel universe. Doctor Doom is best known for being the Fantastic Four's greatest antagonist, but he frequently fights with the larger Marvel universe. He is an incredibly layered character that has been to hell and back, literally, resulting in him being a seminal Marvel character. Although he has done some good, he is typically seen as a villain, and it appears that the new Fortnite comic may call upon both sides of him.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 91 on Metacritic

Xbox Game Pass added several new games this week, including one that boasts a 91 on Metacritic. 2015 seems like it was just yesterday, but it was seven years ago. Despite this, many of the year's best games are still talked about to this day. In 2015, the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Bloodborne, Metal Gear Solid 5, Undertale, Fallout 4, Until Dawn, Fallout Shelter, Star Wars Battlefront, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Rocket League as well as Her Story. It's the latter of these games that's been added to Xbox Game Pass this week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Finally Animated One of Anya's Best Memes

Spy x Family has finally animated one of the most famous Anya Forger faces with the newest episode! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has already been one of the most successful releases to come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app, and it's with good reason as it's packed with a number of fun illustrations in both its action and comedy. But there were a few moments that fans of the manga had been especially excited to see when the series had announced that it was kicking off its own anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Shows Off Aizen's Many Faces

One sinister Bleach cosplay has shown off the many faces and looks Sousuke Aizen takes on over the course of the original run of the series! Tite Kubo's original manga franchise is making a huge comeback this year as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has resulted in some brand new material for the manga, but perhaps more excitingly, more new material from the anime. Fans have been holding out for more anime for quite a while since the manga's final arc features some of the biggest moments from some surprise characters like this huge villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

Konosuba Will Drop a Special Anime Update This Month

It has been quite a while since we have gotten any major update on Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World's anime future, but that wait will soon be over as the franchise has announced that it will be dropping a special update later this month. The first two seasons and feature film taking on Natsumi Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original novel series have been widely regarded by fans as some of the best anime adaptations in recent years, and now fans are gearing up for the franchise's return as it readies to launch a new anime project.
COMICS
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Teases When We'll See First Look at Season 6

Rick and Morty has revealed when fans will be getting the first look at the upcoming Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated series! The fifth season of the fan favorite series wrapped up its run last year, and it was quickly confirmed that it would be returning to Adult Swim some time in 2022. There has yet to be any word on a concrete release date for the new season, but fans have been anxious to get their first look at what to expect from the new episodes. Now it seems like the wait for an actual update will be over very soon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Loving Wong's Dominance in Phase 4

Wong is absolutely owning Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are overjoyed. Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the long-awaited trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There were so many reveals during that clip, but fans freaked out when it was confirmed that Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme would be popping up at sometime during the Disney+ series. So, with the maturity and class that you would expect from the Internet,
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fire Force Creator Inks Message to Fans in Final Manga Volume

The series creator behind Fire Force has inked a special message to fans in the manga's final volume! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series wrapped up its run with Kodanasha's Weekly Shonen Magazine earlier this year, so fans have been pretty emotional ever since. Now that the 34th and final volume of the manga is hitting shelves overseas, the creator behind the series is celebrating with a pretty bittersweet message as he has to bid farewell to the long running serialization. But fans are just as emotional considering how long the ride has been up until this point.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Just Brought Shoto's Arc Full Circle in the Best Way

My Hero Academia Final War Arc has brought one of the series' biggest subplots full-circle, a Shoto Todoroki finally stepped up to redeem his tarnished family legacy by facing his villainous brother, Dabi. As so many My Hero Academia fans hoped, the final fight between Shoto and Dabi wasn't just a flash of big powers (althought there was plenty of that!): it was also a classic shonen manga moment of deep character reflection – before a hero steps up and does something aswesome!
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Trailer Might Have Teased Daredevil in an Unexpected Way

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock made his highly anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe late last year, and fans are hoping he returns sooner rather than later. In fact, some think they may have already seen the fan-favorite character in the first She-Hulk trailer released earlier this week. While Murdock himself doesn't appear at any point in the trailer's footage, there's a brief glimpse of the character Frog-Man. If you're thinking ahead, yes, some have speculated the attorney-turned-crimefighter could be hiding away in the suit.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wonder Twins Star Teases Tone of Scrapped HBO Max Movie

DC's Wonder Twins have been in the headlines a lot as of late, after recent developments regarding the pair's potential live-action HBO Max movie. The project seemingly got off of the ground in a matter of months, with Riverdale's KJ Apa and 1883's Isabel May cast in the lead roles of Zan and Jayna, and filming expected to begin later this summer. In recent weeks, it's been reported that the movie is actually cancelled, with new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly cutting the project due to its budget, as well as aspirations to have DC movies debut in theaters as opposed to streaming. So while it seems like Wonder Twins is no longer happening, a newly-released interview from May sheds light on what it could have entailed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Producer Teases "Far More Evil" Villain Vecna in New Episodes

At long last, Stranger Things is finally making its return to Netflix after nearly three years away. The first half of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27th, with the second half coming on July 1st. Along with new episodes, Stranger Things is also bringing a brand new villain this time around, and this one has the potential to be the scariest of the entire series. Vecna, who was teased at the end of the Stranger Things 4 trailer, is more of a humanoid being rather than a traditional monster,
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Sword Art Online Event Promises to Drop Big Announcements This Month

Sword Art Online is getting ready to kick off the celebration for its milestone 10th anime anniversary, and is holding a new event where it's promising to drop some big announcements for the future of the anime! The third season of the TV series wrapped up its long Alicization saga some time ago, but the franchise has found new life through feature film adaptations of the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off series. With the 10th Anniversary for the series kicking into high gear, there might even be more in the works as the franchise teases some of what's to come.
COMICS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Flash: Eric Wallace Says Directing The CW Series is "Long Overdue"

In The CW's Arrowverse, it's not uncommon at this point for there to be some familiar faces behind the camera instead of in front of it. Over the various shows and seasons, a number of Arrowverse stars have directed episodes. On The Flash in particular, series star Danielle Panabaker has helmed several episodes and even has one coming up this season. DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Caity Lotz is also doing a turn behind the camera for The Flash as well. But this week's episode of The Flash, "Into the Still Force", sees series showrunner Eric Wallace step up to direct and according to Wallace, it's a moment that was long overdue.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ninja Kamui Reveals First Poster

While the big headlines for Adult Swim might currently be the fact that Rick And Morty is set to get a new spinoff series that will take the Smith family and place them into the medium of anime, that wasn't the only thing that was announced for the Cartoon Network programming block. A new original series titled Ninja Kamui will be brought to life by the director of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, Sunghoo Park, who was able to blow anime fans away via some of the wild battles that Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates had against cursed beings.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Peels Back the Curtain Over Kaido's Origin Story

The War For Wano has seemingly come to a close in the pages of One Piece's manga, but before the Straw Hat Pirates bid farewell to the isolated nation, it seems that the manga has told the back story of the Beast Pirate Kaido, covering the vast majority of his life over the course of a few pages. Needless to say, the former Rock Pirate seemed to life a rich and interesting life before he ruled over Wano with an iron fist, bringing him into contact with some familiar faces from the world of the Grand Line.
COMICS

