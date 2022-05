PARMA, Ohio -- Two weeks after the partial collapse of an underground parking garage at 5800 Laurent Drive, Fire Chief Michael Lasky said the investigation continues. “Two cars, for lack of a better term, were trapped and just being held up by their bumpers,” Lasky said. “We were able to get all of the cars off the deck, so there’s nothing else on it now and there’s nothing underneath it.

PARMA, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO