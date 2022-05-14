Sam Huff starting for Rangers on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Jose Miranda is replacing Arraez on first base and batting seventh. Miranda has a $2,200 salary on Monday and numberFire's models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott is taking a seat after two straight starts. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Snell is...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Yadier Molina is returning to the lineup to replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Molina for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Bregman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat third versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.7...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bradley will move to the bench on Wednesday with Bobby Dalbec starting at first base. Dalbec will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and the Astros. numberFire's models project Dalbec...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Alex Bregman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim will catch for right-hander Dane Dunning on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Sam Huff moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.7 FanDuel...
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Dalbec will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Jackie Bradley Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dalbec for 8.8 FanDuel points...
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Marte was scratched from the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader due to hand soreness and he remains out for Wednesday's...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Tommy La Stella moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 12.5 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Will Smith is starting at catcher over Barnes and batting cleanup. numberFire’s models project Smith for 12.4 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Slater for...
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Taylor was initially lined up to start in center field and hit seventh. Emmanuel Rivera has replaced Taylor in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh. Kyle Isbel is now covering center field.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Mercado is taking a seat while Franmil Reyes (personal) returns to the lineup to fill the void. numberFire’s models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Marwin Gonzalez starting in right field. Gonzalez will bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.6...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reynolds will move to the bench on Wednesday with Albert Almora Jr. starting in center field. Almora will bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Guardians. numberFire's models project Almora for...
Comments / 0