ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Bill Hixon elected chair of S.C. House agriculture committee

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago

An Aiken County representative has been named to a leadership position in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, was elected chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee on May 11.

Hixon said he has loved serving on the committee since he was assigned to it when he was elected to the House in 2010.

"Once I got there, I loved it," Hixon said. "It's pretty much my life."

Hixon is an insurance agency owner and a horse and tree farmer. He said that he likes to hunt and fish.

He said the committee touches everyone in South Carolina because of its connection to food, wildlife and the environment.

Hixon's election to the chairmanship is the latest in a series of leadership changes in the House. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, announced in March that they would not seek reelection to their seats.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, was elected to replace Lucas as speaker. Davy Hiott, R-Pickens, who chaired the agriculture committee, was elected to replace Simrill.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Simrill
Person
Jay Lucas
Person
Bill Hixon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
216
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy