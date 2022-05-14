Bill Hixon elected chair of S.C. House agriculture committee

An Aiken County representative has been named to a leadership position in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, was elected chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee on May 11.

Hixon said he has loved serving on the committee since he was assigned to it when he was elected to the House in 2010.

"Once I got there, I loved it," Hixon said. "It's pretty much my life."

Hixon is an insurance agency owner and a horse and tree farmer. He said that he likes to hunt and fish.

He said the committee touches everyone in South Carolina because of its connection to food, wildlife and the environment.

Hixon's election to the chairmanship is the latest in a series of leadership changes in the House. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, announced in March that they would not seek reelection to their seats.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, was elected to replace Lucas as speaker. Davy Hiott, R-Pickens, who chaired the agriculture committee, was elected to replace Simrill.