Lake Mead's widening shorelines reveal certain beauty

By Ophelia Young
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From exposed intake valves to new beaches and views, Lake Mead changes every day with the quickly falling water levels. Chad Taylor remembers swimming in the lake right behind the marina. At that point, the lake was pretty much full. That was 24 years...

Plaza to host July 4th fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel and Casino will once again be holding a July 4th fireworks show. The rooftop Pool at the Plaza will offer an Independence Day pool party featuring a DJ, barbecue and cocktail specials from noon to sunset on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Firefighters in Lee Canyon are prepared for dry summer season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Summer is coming, and firefighters up in our local mountains are ready. Wednesday morning a preparedness review was held. A staged emergency, to evaluate each firefighter’s level of expertise. The scenario is a wildfire near the Old Mill picnic area in Lee Canyon. Within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tesla is building a giant Supercharger midway between LA and Las Vegas

Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney recently confirmed that an upcoming Tesla Supercharger in the city would be one of the United States’ largest Supercharger sites to date. The site is projected to feature an impressive 100 Tesla Supercharger stalls. Barstow is a remote Mojave Desert town, though it lies at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bellagio Spa Tower Review with Dirty Tubs + Why Delano Is Such an Underrated Property in Las Vegas!

On this week’s special Vegas show Mark and Shawn are debriefing from the recent MtM Diamond meetup in Vegas! We’re going to talk about why we like Delano so much and Mark’s very mixed stay at Bellagio including nasty tubs! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lake Mead murder mystery: Bodies found due to low water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - There's a murder mystery at Lake Mead. The decades-long drought at America's biggest reservoir has dropped water levels so low that bodies are popping up. Lake Mead is behind the Hoover Dam and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip. As the lake dries up, it could help crack some very cold cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Redefining the Buffet Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has announced an expansion daily operations. Becoming one of the first buffets on the strip to fully open! To tell us more is executive Chef Jason Duarte!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas last in baby formula supply, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New data out this morning suggests the ongoing baby formula shortage is hitting families hard here in the Las Vegas Valley. According to retail tracking firm Datasembly, Las Vegas has the worst shortage in the country, with more than half of formulas out of stock. The report, first published by Bloomberg, details all the top metro areas with the worst shortages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dissatisfied 'Lovers and Friends' attendees demand answers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is hearing from more dissatisfied festivalgoers who attended the Lovers and Friends event this weekend in Las Vegas. In addition to the security incident that caused many to be trampled, some attendees passed out from heat exhaustion due to a lack of water at the festival.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of Las Vegas announces 'School Supplies For Tickets' program

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced a program that will allow eligible parking fines to be paid off using school supplies. The offer, which was passed and approved on Tuesday, says that drivers issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas from May 23 to June 23, 2022, can choose to resolve the ticket by providing school supplies of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.
LAS VEGAS, NV

