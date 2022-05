Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Sunday that he suffered a "minor stroke" over the weekend and is hospitalized. The Maryland Democrat said in a statement that his doctors have told him "there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident" but that he will remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days. He said in the statement that he plans to return to work later this week.

