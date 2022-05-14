Mental Health Hookup Hosts ‘Stop The Stigma’ Rally For Mental Health Awareness Month

Currently under development, a net-zero village in Santa Clarita Valley will be made up of fuel-efficient properties powered by renewable energy. While individual sustainable homes are powered by their own solar panels and geothermal energy, renewable fuel sources such as large solar installations and wind farms are also being used to power businesses and homes throughout California. After briefly hitting almost 95% renewable energy last April, the state continues to exceed its green goals by increasingly using renewable and zero carbon sources. According to the California Energy Commission, these currently provide around 60% of the state’s electricity. There are now a number of incentives for local governments and residents to help increase this figure by becoming more energy efficient. These include the Solar Automated Permit Processing platform, a portal that local governments can use to automatically process permit applications for solar panels. This can speed up permit approvals while still ensuring panels are installed without violating local ordinances.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO