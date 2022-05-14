ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Hookup Hosts ‘Stop The Stigma’ Rally For Mental Health Awareness Month

By Linsey Towles
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal non-profit Mental Health Hookup hosted its “Stop the Stigma” rally on Saturday to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The rally kicked off at 10 a.m. at Bridgeport Marketplace Park, and went until 1 p.m. The rally featured mental health advocate speakers, including founder of...

