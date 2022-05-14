ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAUREL AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY

