Perry, MI

UPDATE: Boil water advisory in Perry lifted

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkWLH_0feJ0Yl000

UPDATE (5/15/2022 – 11:37 A.M.) — As of Sunday morning, the City of Perry announced that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

No bacteria were detected in the testing of the system’s water.

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) — Until further notice, the City of Perry is advising residents to boil water before drinking it.

According to a release from the Department of Public Works, a drop in the pressure of the City’s water supply may have caused bacteria to enter the water supply.

“Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation,” the release said.

The City says to let it boil for one minute, and to let it cool before using.

Using bottled water is also recommended.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

On Friday around 8:05 p.m., a city-wide power outage casued a loss of water system pressure for 15 minutes.

Water staff are flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system.

The samples will be used to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

Though water system pressure has been restored, the City is still waiting on bacteriological sample results.

Until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink, the boil water notice will remain in effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

WLNS

