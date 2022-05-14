ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Morgan County

 4 days ago
The National Weather Service out of Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of northern Morgan County.

According to the NWS, the warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. Saturday, a line of heavy rain was detected in west of Mooresville and thunder could be heard in northern Morgan County.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

