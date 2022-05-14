Sega Planning Remakes, Remasters and More

A new Xbox Series X console exclusive has seemingly leaked ahead of what is presumably going to be an E3 reveal. While PlayStation is starting to come around to porting its games to PC, it's not really invested in the PC gaming space. And Nintendo certainly isn't. Xbox is though. So, it should come as no surprise that it's Xbox that is seemingly funding a new 4x strategy game from the creator of Civilization. If this project sounds familiar, it's because it's been floated around by rumors under the name "Project Indus." According to these rumors, the game is being worked on by Oxide Games, which brings us to today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO