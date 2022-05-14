ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea break unwanted FA Cup record with defeat to Liverpool

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Chelsea broke an unwanted FA Cup record with defeat to Liverpool in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa Cup Final#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

90min

552
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy