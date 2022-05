The Asparagus Festival today is nowhere near what it was back in my day. No, I’m not going to go on a long rant about walking uphill both ways barefoot in the snow. I remember standing in line with my parents on unseasonably hot days in late April early May just to be able to have a taste of that amazing deep fried asparagus.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO