Arendt throws a gem, leads De Pere to a 4-0 win over Bay Port

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Redbirds and the Bay Port Pirates played a tough, gritty varsity baseball game on Friday with the Redbirds coming out on top, 4-0.

Easton Arendt got the start for the Redbirds and pitched a gem for the Fox River Classic Conference leaders, throwing a complete-game shutout. Arendt allowed only two hits while striking out an impressive twelve Pirates.

Garrett Foth led the way in hitting for the Redbirds collecting two hits while teammate Louie Jossart swiped two bags.

Craig Kabat was tagged with the loss for Bay Port but didn’t pitch all that bad, only allowing four hits and striking out eight. Kabat did walk three De Pere batters and gave up four runs, three of them earned.

Offensively, Bay Port struggled with John Nickel and Cal Casper being the only two that were able to get a hit off of Arendt. Casper was also able to nag two stolen bases.

Bay Port falls to 10-7 overall with an 8-5 record in conference play. Their next conference opponent will be Notre Dame, who is one spot behind the Pirates with seven wins and seven losses.

De Pere improves to 12-3 overall with an 11-2 conference record as they continue to lead the Fox River Classic Conference. The Redbirds are fighting for the top spot with Manitowoc Lincoln, Green Bay Preble, and Ashwaubenon. The Redbirds extend their winning streak to seven and will play the Red Raiders of Pulaski, who sit in the bottom half of the conference at 4-10.

