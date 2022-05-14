ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Arendt throws a gem, leads De Pere to a 4-0 win over Bay Port

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rBzd_0feIxSSr00

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Redbirds and the Bay Port Pirates played a tough, gritty varsity baseball game on Friday with the Redbirds coming out on top, 4-0.

Easton Arendt got the start for the Redbirds and pitched a gem for the Fox River Classic Conference leaders, throwing a complete-game shutout. Arendt allowed only two hits while striking out an impressive twelve Pirates.

Preble baseball alum Max Wagner talks about standout season at Clemson

Garrett Foth led the way in hitting for the Redbirds collecting two hits while teammate Louie Jossart swiped two bags.

Craig Kabat was tagged with the loss for Bay Port but didn’t pitch all that bad, only allowing four hits and striking out eight. Kabat did walk three De Pere batters and gave up four runs, three of them earned.

Offensively, Bay Port struggled with John Nickel and Cal Casper being the only two that were able to get a hit off of Arendt. Casper was also able to nag two stolen bases.

Bay Port falls to 10-7 overall with an 8-5 record in conference play. Their next conference opponent will be Notre Dame, who is one spot behind the Pirates with seven wins and seven losses.

Sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter for the latest news, weather and sports

De Pere improves to 12-3 overall with an 11-2 conference record as they continue to lead the Fox River Classic Conference. The Redbirds are fighting for the top spot with Manitowoc Lincoln, Green Bay Preble, and Ashwaubenon. The Redbirds extend their winning streak to seven and will play the Red Raiders of Pulaski, who sit in the bottom half of the conference at 4-10.

For the latest on high school sports, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Badgers secure four-star power forward from class of 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers have a new big man in town after former Appleton-native Gus Yalden announced on his Twitter he’d be joining the team. Yalden is a four-star recruit and a top 100 power forward and is the second addition to the class of 2023 for head coach Greg Gard. The […]
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kennan Timm reflects on 37 years with UW-Oshkosh athletics

(WFRV) – It’s hard to find someone with as profound a passion for UW-Oshkosh athletics as Kennan Timm. He chose sports information as his profession, and for the past 37 years, he has put his heart and soul into the Titans program and in June he will retire. Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lawrence Baseball wins MWC, will make first NCAA trip since 1979

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It took a comeback for the ages, but Lawrence finally captured the Midwest Conference hardware. LU defeated the University of Chicago 7-6 Friday to capture the league crown. The Vikings trailed 6-2 in the fifth inning before home runs by Jacob Charon and Taylor Freeman cut the lead to 6-4. Over […]
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
De Pere, WI
Sports
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
De Pere, WI
City
Appleton, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hiura’s HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura celebrated his return to the majors by delivering the huge blow that capped the Milwaukee Brewers’ biggest comeback of the season. Not bad for someone who spent much of the previous day battling the flu. Hiura hit a two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the 11th inning as […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Brewers pitcher banned 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. He’s the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program. A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bucks’ title defense falls short in Game 7

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo powered his way to the rim, trying to keep the Milwaukee Bucks’ title defense alive. Again and again, the ball just wouldn’t drop. Layups, putbacks — shots that are usually automatic for the two-time MVP and reigning NBA champion — bounced fruitlessly away. And the Bucks kept dropping further […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arendt
Person
Max Wagner
WFRV Local 5

Valders grad Luke Goedeke begins practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFRV) – As a high school tight end, Luke Goedeke probably never pictured himself playing an interior offensive line position at the next level. He likely never envisioned the opportunity to protect Tom Brady, either. The Valders graduate will get the opportunity to do both as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. […]
TAMPA, FL
WFRV Local 5

Tatum drops 46 as Celtics force game 7 against Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bucks fans were hoping to stick with the story ‘Bucks in 6’, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had other plans as they fend off the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 to force game 7 on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up another jaw-dropping performance with 44 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#The De Pere Redbirds#The Bay Port Pirates#Notre Dame#Green Bay Preble
WFRV Local 5

Bucks rally in fourth, grab series lead in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WFRV) – Even on a night when so many things went against the Milwaukee Bucks, when the chips were stacked against the defending champs, they delivered. Milwaukee erased a 14-point deficit in the second half and rallied from a Jaylen Brown barrage between the third and fourth quarters, pitching a defensive gem in […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

NFL releases schedule, Packers get several primetime games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Football League has officially released the schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Green Bay Packers, who will be traveling to London in week 5 to face the New York Giants also get several primetime games including a visit from former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer Max Klesmit to its backcourt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster. Klesmit scored 14.9 points per game for Wofford this past season and earned third-team All-Southern Conference honors. The 6-3 guard also had 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. This announcement comes three weeks […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Residents continue to clean up after Oconto County Flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area.  The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers draft picks settle in as rookie camp begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is an iconic stadium, about as iconic as it gets. Walking in, it takes a moment to comprehend. The Packers 2022 draft class said it took a minute to comprehend when they arrived at the facilities in Titletown on Thursday night. “I was kind of shocked,” Quay Walker, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
838
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy