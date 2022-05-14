ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Ann Walter, Milla Jovovich, Laura Dern and More Demand Abortion Rights at ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Rallies

Cover picture for the articleSpeakers including Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidate and congressperson Karen Bass, attorney Gloria Allred and actors including Ricki Lake and Christine Lahti urged people to fight for reproductive freedom at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday. “I can’t work in...

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass Headlines Katie McGrath-J.J. Abrams Bad Robot Event, Jeffrey Katzenberg-Backed Committee Makes Ad Buy For Anti-Rick Caruso Spot — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, Wednesday, 3:23 PM PT: Organizers said that more than 300 people attended an event at Bad Robot Productions for Karen Bass, as polls show she faces a tight primary race against developer Rick Caruso. Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams addressed the crowd at the event, and Norman Lear, 99, was among the attendees and co-chairs. Other co-chairs included Lyn Lear, Damon and Heidi Lindelof, Nina Shaw, Christy Haubegger and Matt Johnson. The money race between Bass and Caruso has heated up in recent weeks. According to campaign records, Caruso donated an additional $3.25 million...
Archdiocese of Los Angeles says it never gave Villanueva permission to shoot campaign ad at church

LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
Woody Harrelson urges people to get ‘higher’ as he opens cannabis dispensary

Woody Harrelson is living the high life. The beloved actor took the plunge and opened his very own cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday. The pot-loving star has long been vocal in his support of the legalization of marijuana and industrial hemp, way before it gained traction and caught the eye of government officials. Harrelson founded the dispensary — named The Woods WeHo — alongside Erba Markets founder Devon Wheeler. The pair worked with comedian Bill Maher, Jay Handal, and designer Thomas Schoos to bring the store to life. The legal cannabis apothecary will also include a consumption lounge in its backyard. The...
Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
Snoop Dogg endorses Rick Caruso in race for LA Mayor

LOS ANGELES - As the race for Los Angeles Mayor heats up, real estate developer Rick Caruso landed an endorsement from one of Southern California's biggest names. FOX 11's Elex Michaelson reports rapper Snoop Dogg called Caruso the "real deal" in the billionaire's push to lead the city of Los Angeles.
Rare Photos from the Los Angeles County Fair's 100 Years

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Go Up, Meaning Masks Could Come Back

A sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations has Los Angeles public health officials urging people to once again mask up in indoor public places, even if it’s not required. A lot of people have gotten used to not wearing face coverings when going shopping or to other indoor public places, now that there’s no longer a mask requirement in LA County.
Woman Serving Life Charged with Running Stolen Identities Ring

Federal authorities arrested five people Tuesday allegedly linked to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in California unemployment insurance benefits by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. The arrests stemmed from a 39-count indictment that charges 13 defendants with using stolen...
Person of Interest: World-Renowned Surfer Joyce Hoffman

How do you feel about having your own statue at Waterman’s Plaza?. It’s very humbling. It’s hard to imagine that I deserve something like that; it seems like it’s for much more famous people than myself. I was very grateful that I was given that honor and grateful to surfing for having given me the opportunities that made that honor possible. The day after the dedication, I had to sort of pinch myself and make sure it was really real.
1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
GUSD in Crossfire on LGBTQ Content

First published in the May 14 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Glendale Unified School District has found itself among the latest targets of the classroom culture war on teachings related to LGBTQ topics and history within social studies, which has spurred parents and educators into making, at times, heated demands to the school board and demonstrating outside of the administrative building.
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
