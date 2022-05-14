ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NTSB: Pilot doing flight training across metro Atlanta before Covington crash

By Matt Bruce
 4 days ago
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the deadly April 21 crash Friday. Two people were killed when a Cessna 340 small twin-engine propeller plane went down near the General Mills manufacturing plant in...

Two Gwinnett County men killed in Covington plane crash identified

COVINGTON — Two men who were killed when a private plane crashed near the General Mills plant on April 21 have been identified. According to the Covington Police Department, Edward Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Lawrenceville man, and Sergio Gill, 49, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, died in the crash and ensuing explosion and fire shortly after taking off from Covington Municipal Airport on Ga. Highway 142. The CPD said it is not known who was actually flying the plane at the time of the crash.
