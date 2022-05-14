ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Chilling video shows NYPD gunning down an armed suspect

By Tina Moore, George Cummings, Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOqL2_0feIuaBU00

A chilling 44-second video captures the moment cops killed an armed suspect who police said fired an airsoft pistol at a plainclothes officer in the Bronx.

The video, obtained by The Post, shows a man dressed in dark clothing carrying what appears to be a firearm.

The man moves from the street to a sidewalk, takes several steps and then backtracks, before he collapses facedown on the ground, footage of the Friday incident shows.

One plainclothes officer appears to be on his police radio, and he and a second plainclothes officer are seen with guns drawn before a third plainclothes officer emerges.

On Saturday, rattled residents recalled the deadly shooting.

Ital, 71, who lives near the scene, said his daughter, a chemistry teacher, was coming home when she walked right into chaos.

The daughter “saw the gun in the guy’s hand and when he pointed it at the police, the police didn’t hesitate to blast him,” Ital said, adding that the shot from police “came right across her face, in front of her.”

Ital said he stepped outside and saw the suspect laying on the ground, on his back as cops took turns trying to resuscitate him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zigsc_0feIuaBU00
The gun recovered from the Bronx shooting on Friday.
NYPD News/Twitter

“The police – they were pumping his chest. When one was tired the other came and was pumping him,” Ital said.

The deadly shooting unfolded after a narcotics detective, conducting an unrelated investigation with other cops near Seneca Avenue and Hunts Point Avenue, overheard a man among a group of people arguing say he was going to retrieve a gun from his truck at about 7 p.m., police said.

Police spotted the 51-year-old man exiting the vehicle with the pistol after the detective notified his comrades near the scene to be on alert, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5TBP_0feIuaBU00
Police went to the scene where a man was fatally shot by NYPD officers on Hunts Point Avenue at Seneca Avenue in the Bronx around 7 p.m. on May 13, 2022.

As the suspect was walking on the sidewalk, he was confronted by one of the plainclothes detectives, who yelled, “’Police, don’t move!’” NYPD Assistant Chief Philip Rivera said at a news conference from the scene.

Instead of complying, the suspect raised his gun and fired off one shot, “just missing the detective’s head,” said Rivera.

The detective and a sergeant then returned fire 10 times, striking the man five times in the torso, police said. The suspect was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mB8yr_0feIuaBU00
In a video obtained by The Post, a man dressed in dark clothing is seen carrying what appears to be a firearm.

The NYPD had not publicly identified the dead man as of Saturday.

The slain suspect had 10 prior arrests, seven of them for felonies, police said. He was convicted of felony assault in 1988, according to the NYPD.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Police Radio#Violent Crime#The Post
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy