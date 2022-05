In the last Saginaw Valley League game of the year, Powers Catholic scored their first goal just 7 minutes into the game, then again with 8 minutes left iin the first half to make it 2-0. The Lightning could not create much of an attack until Madison Gould played a perfect pass to set up Mackenzee Alexander’s goal with 8 minutes left in the game. The goal gave Lapeer life, and the Lightning almost scored the equalizer, when goal keeper Jayda Van Bibber hit the post off a corner kick from Ava Watson with less than a minute to go the game. The Lady Lightning are back on the road when they travel to Clio for a 6pm game.

LAPEER, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO