Someone Paid Ferrari Money For This Ford Escort RS Cosworth

So it's time to sell your old beater and look for something new. This is a big decision that should not be taken lightly, as you will likely be keeping the next car for a good few years, but which should you buy? That's a fairly personal decision, as each individual's requirements for a car will be different. Still, trends do become apparent, and Kelley Blue Book recently released the details from its Brand Watch report, telling us which luxury car brands and models were the most popular in the first quarter of 2022. We'll start from the bottom and work our way up; can you guess which brand came out on top?

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO