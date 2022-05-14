ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Someone Paid Ferrari Money For This Ford Escort RS Cosworth

By Chase Bierenkoven
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're back today with another example of "cool cars we don't get in America that you can't afford anyway." The closest thing we get in America to this rally legend is uh- maybe the Subaru WRX? It's not the Ford Focus. That, along with the super-quick RS version, was cruelly taken...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Escort Rs Cosworth#Ford Focus#Vehicles#American#German
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has A New Plan To Stop Dealer Markups

If anyone is having a tough time with markups right now, it's Ford. The brand's models, like the Ford Bronco, have long suffered from unreasonable markups from dealers. It's a story we've all heard before, and it's starting to repeat itself with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Platinum trim models are already marked up past $100,000.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Rivian In More Trouble As Ford Dumps 7 Million More Shares

Rivian can't seem to catch a win this month. First, Ford sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Rivian stock, which triggered a huge drop in the company's share price. Then, the brand had to issue a recall for the Rivian R1T. Now, Ford is back again to dump more of its Rivian shares.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Dealers Want Six Figures For The Ford F-150 Lightning

It was inevitable. The markups on the F-150 Lightning have begun. Despite a number of Ford moves to prevent markups, some are still slipping through the cracks. They're not hard to find either. Hop on carforsale.com or whichever site you use, and sort by highest price. They're there. We found two of the more egregious ones this way, but there are plenty more out there.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

These Are The Most Popular Luxury Car Brands In America

So it's time to sell your old beater and look for something new. This is a big decision that should not be taken lightly, as you will likely be keeping the next car for a good few years, but which should you buy? That's a fairly personal decision, as each individual's requirements for a car will be different. Still, trends do become apparent, and Kelley Blue Book recently released the details from its Brand Watch report, telling us which luxury car brands and models were the most popular in the first quarter of 2022. We'll start from the bottom and work our way up; can you guess which brand came out on top?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1987 Buick GNX Keeps Selling for Supercar Money

The Buick GNX is one of the rarest and most sought-after American cars of all time. They are so scarce that clean examples regularly transact for supercar money at auctions and sales. That's the case with this GNX up for auction on Bring a Trailer, but this car only has 203 miles on the clock, and its pedigree includes a stop at Jay Leno's Garage. The current bid of $161,000 will likely increase substantially before the auction ends, as there are two days left and plenty of interest. The last time the car sold, it went for significantly less cash, at $150,000.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley EV Will Accelerate So Quick It Will Make Drivers Sick

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid have entirely redefined our definitions of rapid acceleration. Before, a Nissan GT-R cracking 60 mph in under three seconds was considered blistering, but now we're rapidly being conditioned to believe the 0-60 time needs to have a one as the first number. While we believe this never-ending search for quicker acceleration is completely pointless, Bentley seems to be ready to meet customer demands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Pushing For An End To ICE Sales By 2035

The internal combustion engine is on thin ICE as more and more countries set ultimatums for its eventual banishment, and while certain companies continue to fight for the right to manufacture ICE power plants, others are backing the call to end the career of these glorious, but dirty contraptions. One company that is calling for an end to the ICE powertrain is Ford. The Dearborn manufacturer is responsible for building the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, and its ICE-powered trucks have dominated US sales for decades, but it is now backing a call to end ICE sales from 2035.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This Is How BMW Plans To Beat Tesla

Electric vehicles cost more than their ICE counterparts mainly because of the high cost of raw materials needed to produce batteries. The most expensive part of an EV is its battery pack. For this reason, BMW wants to bring the price of batteries down by 30 percent, which will enable it to sell EVs for much cheaper. It's currently the only realistic way of beating Tesla at its own game. Elon Musk's brand might have its fair share of troubles with build quality and its infamous autonomous driving features, but it remains America's favorite EV brand.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

The First Ford F-150 Lightnings Are Heading To Eager Customers

After what felt like a lifetime, the highly-awaited F-150 Lightning is finally making its way to eager customers across the country. Company CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter to share the moment, with several examples of the battery-powered truck being loaded onto car-carrying trucks and trains. First revealed nearly a year ago, the Blue Oval-branded EV has beaten everyone but Rivian to the punch.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy