Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Were Lucky to Win FA Cup Final After 'Heartbreaking' Penalty Shoot-Out vs Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he believes his side were lucky to win the FA Cup after a 'heartbreaking' penalty shoot-out against Chelsea.

The score ended level at 0-0, with nothing to split the teams in extra time before the Reds came out 6-5 victors on penalties.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Klopp admitted that the loss is heartbreaking for Chelsea and that his side had been lucky in the penalty shoot-outs.

This comes after the Reds also beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season.

When asked about the win, Klopp was quick to mention Chelsea as he sympathised with Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "It's heartbreaking for Chelsea, to be honest. Twice we were lucky in a penalty shoot-out.

"I hate that there was one loser . It was penalty shoot-out, so yeah."

Chelsea will have to pick themselves up and push on towards the end of the season, requiring a point to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The Blues now hold an unwanted record of three consecutive FA Cup final losses, and five consecutive domestic final defeats after Saturday's loss.

Tuchel's men finish the season with back-to-back home matches against Leicester City and Watford as they prepare for life under Todd Boehly's ownership.

The American-Swiss consortium is set to take over from Roman Abramovich by the end of the month as Tuchel looks to plan to the future with Chelsea's new owners.

