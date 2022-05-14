Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky Northeastern Adair County in south central Kentucky * Until 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/. * At 724 PM EDT/624 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Campbellsville to 6 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Liberty around 735 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

