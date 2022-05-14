ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Semi vs train accident in Claremore

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DXs4_0feIrTzU00

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A train and a semi collided in Claremore on Saturday, Claremore police said in a Facebook post.

Police later confirmed that a driver going westbound on Patti Page had to stop on the tracks after the car in front of him had to turn left.

When the train came, the driver had no where to go, due to traffic.

He had to jump from his car, but was not injured.

According to the police, there were no injuries and Patti Page is currently open.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police search for armed suspects following a chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say three people in custody after after a chase through south Tulsa ended in midtown. The chase began in south Tulsa near 66th and Riverside when police saw a shooting suspect inside a Chevy Equinox. The driver drove about a mile then five people left the car and ran on foot near I-44 and Peoria.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremore, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
Claremore, OK
Crime & Safety
Claremore, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Rogers County, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

One person dead in east Tulsa motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead after a collision on I-44 at 129th East Avenue Sunday night. OHP said two motorcycles crashed into each other around 9:30 p.m. A car then struck one of the crashed motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman dead after multi-vehicle motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 30-year-old woman died after a multi-vehicle motorcycle crash in Tulsa County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 44 just west of 129th East Avenue in Tulsa. Shelbi Knapp from Catoosa was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Skiatook shelter rescues pug with upside-down paws

Oklahoma is now home to two puppies born with an unusual birth defect: upside-down paws. Skiatook Paws and Claws rescued Mila, a 7-week-old pug, quickly noticing her difficulty to walk. While bilateral luxated elbows are rare in dogs, its not a first in Oklahoma. The Skiatook shelter immediately reached out to Luther non-profit Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary.
SKIATOOK, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Page
Person
Will Rogers
KRMG

EMSA issues first Medical Heat Alert of 2022

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA is issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 after medics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. EMSA recommends people take heat precautions if they plan to spend extended time outdoors. Here is what EMSA...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bixby man brings lunch to first responders who saved his life

BIXBY, Okla. — On March 10, 2022, at 2:50 a.m., Bixby firefighters responded to a residence on a report of an unresponsive man. Firefighters used their Quick Response truck and arrived on scene with EMSA. They determined the man was in cardiac arrest, administered CPR and requested further assistance. The man was successfully resuscitated and transported by EMSA to the emergency room with one firefighter riding along to continue to assist.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Woman dies in single vehicle crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 26-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Lara Sarett was riding as a passenger in a car when it crashed about three miles north of Tahlequah on Steely Hollow Road. Sarett was taken to...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found at Chandler Park

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A dead body was found on Sunday at Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO has confirmed the body found was an elderly gentleman found on the walking trail. They also said there are no signs of foul play. ©2022 Cox...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after car crash near Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One person is dead after a car crash 3 miles north of Tahlequah, Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by Thomas Baty, age 22, with two passengers: Alessa Gilbert, age 21, and Lara Sarett, age 26. OHP...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRMG

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to be presented with $1 million

TULSA, Okla. — The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 108-year-old Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle and 101-year-old Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, will be presented a gift of $1 million. The gift comes from the Ed and Lisa Mitzen with their New York-based nonprofit Business...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy