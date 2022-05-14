ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US Attorney plans to retire after 40 years of service in Nebraska

By Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Longtime Nebraska prosecutor Jan Sharp on Friday announced his plans to retire. Sharp served as a prosecutor in Nebraska for 40 years and intends to step down as interim Nebraska U.S. Attorney at the end of this month....

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Legal Profession#University Of Nebraska#County Attorney#Office#First#The U S District Court
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brokofsky drove 'transformation of probation in Nebraska'

OMAHA — When Ellen Brokofsky began her career as a probation officer, the mentality was simple: trail ‘em, nail ‘em and jail ‘em. Though she would never take sole credit, those who worked alongside her said Brokofsky was responsible for upending Nebraska’s probation system to focus on evidence-based, outcome-driven approaches to corrections.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Buchanan pursuing judgeship, not seeking second term

Ed Buchanan announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term as Wyoming’s Secretary of State. This news comes less than a month after he said he would run for reelection. What's more, on the same day that Buchanan announced he would not be running, state Senate President...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy