Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Ranked 8th In CBS Sports Post-Spring Top 25

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago

CBS Sports ranked Notre Dame 8th in its post-spring Top 25

CBS Sports released its post-spring Top 25 this week and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked 8th in the latest rankings. That means Notre Dame dropped down a spot after having been ranked 7th in the way-too-early rankings that were released in January.

Here is what CBS Sports has to say :

"The Marcus Freeman Experience begins. The 38-year-old defensive coordinator was probably the only logical hire when Brian Kelly left less than a week before Selection Sunday. The first-time head coach takes over a giant."

Here is what 247Sports had to say:

"Notre Dame's a bit of a mystery as a College Football Playoff contender considering its quarterback dilemma. The Fighting Irish fell out of our own preseason way-too-early top five with our post-spring update thanks to one voter slotting Notre Dame at No. 15 on his ballot. Here, CBS Sports puts Notre Dame at No. 8. Establishing a new difference-maker at running back early following the departure of Kyren Williams is important, as is force-feeding All-American tight end candidate Michael Mayer a bunch of targets."

Notre Dame was leaped by Michigan, who ranked 11th in the way-too-early Top 25 but climbed up to 6th in the latest ranking. CBS Sports also had Oklahoma ranked 4th, which was quite interesting when you consider how much the Sooners lost this offseason.

Notre Dame had several opponents in the ranking.

Ohio State tops the list of Irish opponents, checking in with a No. 2 ranking in this list. Clemson ranked 11th in the CBS Sports rankings, USC is ranked 14th and BYU is ranked 22nd.

