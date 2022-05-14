Stockton teen dies, another woman is hurt after SUV crashes into pond east of Oakdale

An 18-year-old woman from Stockton died Friday and an Oakdale woman was injured after the teen lost control of an SUV and drove into a pond east of Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a traffic collision outside Oakdale on Orange Blossom Road, east of Bonson Court, according to a release. A Nissan SUV was partially submerged in a pond south of the roadway.

The front passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries. The Stockton woman was airlifted to Stockton Doctors Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the Stockton woman was driving the SUV when she was approaching a left bend in the road. The right side tires left the road and went onto the dirt shoulder, and the woman tried turning the Nissan to the left, according to the CHP.

However, she was unable to regain control. The SUV hit a wood fence and a series of trees before going into the pond.

The CHP does not yet know if the woman died from drowning or another factor related to the crash. Her name has not yet been released

Both women were wearing seat belts. It is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.