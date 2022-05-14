ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton teen dies, another woman is hurt after SUV crashes into pond east of Oakdale

By Lydia Gerike
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old woman from Stockton died Friday and an Oakdale woman was injured after the teen lost control of an SUV and drove into a pond east of Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a traffic collision outside Oakdale on Orange Blossom Road, east of Bonson Court, according to a release. A Nissan SUV was partially submerged in a pond south of the roadway.

The front passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries. The Stockton woman was airlifted to Stockton Doctors Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the Stockton woman was driving the SUV when she was approaching a left bend in the road. The right side tires left the road and went onto the dirt shoulder, and the woman tried turning the Nissan to the left, according to the CHP.

However, she was unable to regain control. The SUV hit a wood fence and a series of trees before going into the pond.

The CHP does not yet know if the woman died from drowning or another factor related to the crash. Her name has not yet been released

Both women were wearing seat belts. It is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

ABC10

James Rabara, 15, identified as victim in Suisun City hit-and-run

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Suisun City as a 15-year-old boy. The teen was identified as James Rabara on Monday. Police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find Rabara with major injuries. He would ultimately die from his injuries.
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andre Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KMJ

Victim Identified in Gruesome Northwest Fresno Hit and Run

(KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identifies the woman killed and dragged following a hit-and-run in Fresno Friday morning. Deputies say the victim was 29-year-old Monique Contreraz, who was homeless. Investigators say she was pushing a shopping cart and had a dog on a leash, who was...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Maria Esquer Fatally Struck at Red Light on 11th Street [Tracy, CA]

59-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Hurt in T-Bone Collision on Bird Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of 11th Street and Bird Road around 2:26 p.m. Per reports, a 70-year-old man from Lathrop was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe east on 11th Street, approaching the intersection. For reasons unknown, the driver failed to stop at the red light.
TRACY, CA
