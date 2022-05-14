ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

It’s complicated: BPUB officials provide more details on rate adjustments

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvcoz_0feIoNY300

Following its May 4 announcement that residential customers can expect to see higher utility bills after June 1, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board discussed in more detail why that’s happening in an interview with the Brownsville Herald.

The city-owned utility this month received permission from the Brownsville City Commission for adjustments to electricity, water and wastewater rates, plus the addition of a new Resaca Restoration Project fee. On the electric side, residential customers will be paying more despite a rollback of the base rate BPUB charges for electricity to the rate set on Oct. 1, 2013.

On that date BPUB imposed the second of a series of rate hikes part of which were to fund a power plant project, the Tenaska Brownsville Generating Station, though the proposal was ultimately abandoned. Of those rate hikes back then, 22 percent was designated for the power plant project, thus BPUB’s recent decision to lower its electricity base rate for customers by 22 percent, to be phased in over a two-year period beginning June 1. With the full rollback, BPUB will be bringing in $16.3 million less revenue annually than it is now.

The additional revenue generated by the rate hikes between 2013 and 2016 was put into a bill-reduction subsidy program beginning in 2016, which allowed BPUB to charge customers less for the fuel and purchase energy charge (FPEC) portion of their bills than what BPUB actually paid, even though utilities are allowed to pass the total cost onto customers.

BPUB Chief Financial Officer Mike Perez said all that extra revenue has been “pushed back to the customer” through the bill-reduction program, except for $29 million collected during the first three years of rate increases in order to cover accrued interest payments over the roughly two years it would have taken to build the power plant.

“So that $29 million, it’s still sitting in our (capital) improvement fund and it hasn’t been spent,” he said. “Everything else that had been collected from those 22 percent increases has been returned back to the customers.”

The bill-reduction program will be phased out on the same two-year schedule as the base-rate rollback. After June 1, 2023, residential customers will pay the actual fuel and purchase power charge (FPEC), which fluctuates monthly depending on the price per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) of natural gas.

The base-rate decrease, at current natural gas prices, will be offset by the high cost of the fuel, with the cost of energy in general a key driver of inflation. That’s according to John Bruciak, BPUB general manager and CEO, who noted that Russia’s war against Ukraine is only exacerbating the situation.

Historically, the price of natural gas is “up and down like a bobber,” he said. While current high prices aren’t unprecedented, natural gas is at a 13-year high. In this instance, the price has been trending upward since Texas’ catastrophic freeze of February 2021, Bruciak said.

“Before that major freeze we were less than $2 (per MMBtu) and it’s gone steadily up since then to almost $9 today,” he said. “What’s going to compound the issue is it’s going up significantly at a time of the year when people use more (electricity).”

Bruciak anticipates dismay on the party of customers wondering why their bills are have gone up even if their electricity, water and wastewater usage hasn’t.

“That’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to get out and explain this a little bit the best we can … of actually what’s occurring.”

Perez said the fuel charge for June 1 hasn’t been set yet but likely will be 20 percent above the current rate. Despite the increases, BPUB, as a municipally owned utility, is still competitive with investor-owned utilities around the state, he said. In May, the average (1,000-kilowatt-hour) BPUB customer paid $115.09, while customers of investor-owned utilities consistently pay above $160.00 per month on average, Perez said.

Based on a hypothetical FPEC, BPUB estimates the average residential customer will pay a total utility bill — electric, water, wastewater and city curbside collection fees — of $202.22 ($122.71 for electric service) after June 1, 2022, compared to $188.52 now ($119.43 for electric). After June 1, 2023, BPUB estimates that bill will be $204.49 ($116.89 for electric).

BPUB said the city-approved rate adjustments are also necessary to pay for roughly $107 million worth of scheduled capital improvement projects. About $77 million of that will be paid for with cash currently in BPUB’s capital improvement fund or cash to be allocated to the fund over the next five years, while BPUB issuing debt to cover the rest, Perez said.

On the water/wastewater side, BPUB has some $163 million worth of capital improvement projects on its to-do list, which requires raising those rates as well, he said.

Bruciak said the alternative is to defer maintenance and construction projects, which becomes even more expensive.

“If you defer it, the single-digit rate increases become double-digit rate increases,” he said.

BPUB will also begin charging a new $4.50 Resaca Restoration Project fee starting this June 1. On June 1, 2023, the fee will go up to $6.25. BPUB has scheduled an extensive series of resaca improvement projects in four phases through 2038. Phase one, which involved removing nearly 150,000 cubic yards of sediment from Brownsville Cemetery, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo and Resaca Boulevard resacas, is complete. Phase two is underway.

Meanwhile, the 22-percent rollback and accompanying loss of revenue effectively removes BPUB’s ability to ever fund another generation project, Bruciak said, adding that the utility has issued a request for proposals for future power supply options, such as buying electricity from wind farms. In fact, it’s unlikely the state will see any new gas-fired power plants built as long as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas isn’t offering incentives to build them, he said.

“Right now they’re not,” Bruciak said. “It’s too risky (for investors) and they’re not going to do it, and you’ve got that heavy subsidy on the wind and solar right now that the natural gas builders can’t compete with. Until that goes away, we don’t see anything on the drawing board for (natural gas-fired) plants.”

Comments / 0

Related
virtualbx.com

2022A Bond Project Phase 3 (Pharr) – IDEA Public Schools

Scope of work involves the new construction of a single story building comprising of gym, locker rooms, offices, restrooms with showers, athletic storage, and classrooms additions, for a total of approximately 23,193 sq ft. Exterior improvements include sidewalks, canopies, soccer field, sports lighting and bleachers. Trades involved are concrete, masonry,...
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen A Best Place To Live On Social Security

McAllen is the recipient of another accolade for the benefits it provides its residents; this time, those on a budget. According to GoBankingRates.com, McAllen ranks number one in the south for anyone planning to retire on Social Security alone. The financial website conducted the survey, finding that half of the list includes cities in Texas, with other cities from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

McAllen addresses traffic congestion with $3 million improvement project

Drivers in McAllen can expect less congestion along the city’s major arteries after a $3 million improvement project. The city’s traffic department celebrated this week the completion of the 2018 bond project, which studied traffic patterns along the north and south, as well as east and west, corridors.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Industry
Brownsville, TX
Business
Valley Morning Star

Dune driving warning signs going up on SPI beaches

Cameron County will unveil new signage aimed at preventing people from driving on the delicate dunes on South Padre Island, with warnings including the threat of prosecution. “Driving On The Sand Dunes is Prohibited” signage will go up this week as a reminder that driving up and over the dunes from the beach is banned by law.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

The future of COVID-19 is coming into question

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In April, Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed the U.S. was out of the pandemic phase but said caution was still needed. Now local health experts say the possibility of getting the virus is not impossible and are urging the public to be safe.  For the past two years, the pandemic has drastically […]
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Mission CISD incumbents sweep election

Veronica “Betty” Mendoza, Hermina “Minnie” Rodgers and Petra Ramirez will retain their positions on the Mission CISD board of trustees. The three women earned more than 50 percent of the votes in each of their races. Mendoza, who earned 3,109 votes, went up against Amanda Salinas...
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpec
myrgv.com

Express Employment expands in Harlingen, opens new Weslaco office

HARLINGEN — Express Employment Professionals will mark the expansion of its Harlingen office and the opening of a new location in Weslaco this week. The firm supplies staffing services to more than 300 employers and as of last year employed nearly 3,500 Valley residents. The average hourly wage was...
HARLINGEN, TX
myrgv.com

Donna ISD plans to loosen dress code

Changes are coming to Donna ISD’s dress code. Superintendent Angela Dominguez said the district sent out a survey earlier this year on dress code after hearing from students frustrated with the district’s policies, which Dominguez describes as “pretty conservative and a little bit antiquated.”. Over 500 parents...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

McALLEN, Texas — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that authorities were prepared for an anticipated increase in migrants crossing the border from Mexico, days before a public health order is set to end after being used to turn people away nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Texas

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Alton PD Vehicle Fleet To Be All Electric

The Alton Police Department will be the first in the Valley to have an all-electric vehicle fleet. The city has purchased five Ford F-150 Lightning trucks – three of which will go to the police department. The fire department will get one, and the other will be assigned to...
ALTON, TX
progresstimes.net

Former mayor who defrauded La Joya will pay just $22,000 in restitution

A judge reduced the amount of restitution that former Mayor Fito Salinas must pay to La Joya from nearly $321,000 to just $22,000 on Monday. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane reduced the restitution amount during a brief hearing Monday morning. “If I made a mistake, I want to correct it,”...
LA JOYA, TX
myrgv.com

South Texas College begins 4-and-a-half day workweek

McALLEN — South Texas College’s board gave the greenlight to a four-and-a-half day workweek schedule that may become permanent if it proves successful. Employees would still work a 40-hour week and student support services would not be impacted by the change, materials presented to the board said. However,...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Santa Rosa ISD considering four-day school week

When the next school year rolls around, students at the Santa Rosa Independent School District may be experiencing four-day weeks. Teachers will still work five days a week if the new school week is approved, the district said. Santa Rosa ISD Superintendent Yolanda Chapa says the district has had a...
SANTA ROSA, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
2K+
Followers
76
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy