The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to have the following extended closures: Southbound I-5 freeway off-ramp at Alicia Parkway; El Toro Road straight on-ramp to southbound I-5; the auxiliary lane (#5 lane); and the westbound Alicia Parkway loop on-ramp to southbound I-5. The closures will start Friday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 23.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO