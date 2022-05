A dump truck driver is in custody after a fatal crash early Wednesday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. It happened after midnight near the intersection of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2. Maryland State Police said that 33-year-old Nathaniel Ingram of D.C. was driving a dump truck as part of an active work zone that involved the closure of the ramp from the Outer Loop to Exit 3B.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO