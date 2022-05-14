ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Fatal overnight shooting reported in White Marsh

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting .

Original story below…

———
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that was reported overnight in White Marsh.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, officers responded to the area of Silver Spring Road at Philadelphia Road (21162).

At the scene, the Baltimore County Police Department tells NottinghamMD that authorities located an adult who had sustained a gunshot wound.

No additional details have yet been released as police say this is still an active investigation.

NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night. At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the … Continue reading "Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park" The post Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, an individual entered the business located in White Marsh Mall (8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard, 21236), walked around the counter, and stole a bottle of perfume. At around noon on Thursday, May 12, an individual entered a home in … Continue reading "Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint" The post Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

White Marsh murder victim identified, police seeking tips

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have identified the individual who was shot dead in White Marsh on Saturday. At just after 1:15 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Philadelphia Road at Silver Spring Road. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Hoover was pronounced dead at … Continue reading "White Marsh murder victim identified, police seeking tips" The post White Marsh murder victim identified, police seeking tips appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Remains Hospitalized After Woodlawn Nail Spa Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a fire he set caused an explosion Monday night at a Woodlawn nail salon, police said. Four officers and two EMS responders were injured in the blast. Five of the six injured first responders were released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. Baltimore County Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Rolling Road for a reported disturbance involving “a known individual,” police said. There, they found a man who refused to leave the salon. Police said the man did not respond to officers’ commands and ran to the back of the...
WOODLAWN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported on Friday. At around 11 a.m. on May 13, an individual broke into an apartment in the 8700-block of Blairwood Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236). The suspect stole money and other miscellaneous items before fleeing the scene. At just before 2:30 p.m. on May 13, an two individuals got into … Continue reading "Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall" The post Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Reported In East Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

A man and a woman were reportedly shot in East Baltimore on the morning of Monday, May 16, according to a Tweet from Baltimore Metro News. This happened in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue, the Tweet said. No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Juvenile Stabbed And Another Arrested After Stabbing Inside Havre De Grace Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Havre de Grace Police have arrested a juvenile male who allegedly stabbed another juvenile male inside of a to-go restaurant on Pulaski Highway Monday, according to authorities. Officers found the injured juvenile suffering from stab-related lacerations around 3:50 p.m.. He was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries, police said. That person is in stable condition at this time, according to authorities. Havre de Grace officers observed several juveniles fleeing from the site of the stabbing. One of them matched the description of the suspect, police said. That person ran from the police before they were able to detain him, according to authorities. They are being charged as an adult for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest, police said. The assault is under investigation. Officers are hoping to determine the motive of the juvenile who faces criminal charges. Anyone with information on the assault can contact Detective Sgt. Harmel at 410-939-2121.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
