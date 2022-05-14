Fatal overnight shooting reported in White Marsh

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting .

Original story below…

———

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that was reported overnight in White Marsh.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, officers responded to the area of Silver Spring Road at Philadelphia Road (21162).

At the scene, the Baltimore County Police Department tells NottinghamMD that authorities located an adult who had sustained a gunshot wound.

No additional details have yet been released as police say this is still an active investigation.

