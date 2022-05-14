ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hallmark’s ‘Road Trip to Romance’: How to watch without cable

By Josie Howell
AL.com
 4 days ago
‘Road Trip to Romance’ is Hallmark’s newest movie featuring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The movie is set to premiere on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CST. The movie features Hall’s character, Megan, and her journey to make it...

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

