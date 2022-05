After nearly two years of anticipation, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is ready to celebrate its new, three-story patient wing addition on Thursday, May 19. The ribbon cutting event serves as a major milestone in the $57 million Lincoln Campus expansion and renovation project, the largest in campus history. “Simply put, the expansion will create a state-of-the-art campus that truly reflects Madonna’s national reputation of excellence in the science and medicine of rehabilitation,” says Dr. Paul Dongilli, Madonna’s President and CEO. “It will affirm Madonna’s position as a recognized leader in world-class rehabilitation and an anchor of health care in the state of Nebraska.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO