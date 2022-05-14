ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man stabbed during altercation on Copeland St.

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to a stabbing Friday evening on Copeland Street near Bay Street in Rochester.

A 30-year-old man reported that he became involved in a fight between two other people. According to the R.PD., at some point during the physical altercation, the man suffered a minor stab wound to his torso.

The R.P.D. says the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injury, which is not life-threatening.

Officers detained one person, but said there are no charges at this time.

