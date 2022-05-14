ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

UPDATE: Driver identified as Todd Leopold, in the accident which killed Anthony Williams (Rocklin, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xp5h_0feIlQzD00
UPDATE: Driver identified as Todd Leopold, in the accident which killed Anthony Williams (Rocklin, CA)Nationwide Report

Update - May 14, 2022: Todd Leopold, a Placer County official, has announced that he was driver involved in the accident that resulted in the death of Anthony Williams on March 19th, 2022.

Rocklin Police said earlier this week that they will not release the police report on the accident investigation to the public citing California's law involving vehicle crashes. An advocate group has been working with the Williams’ family, accusing police of not being transparent during the investigation and questioned why Leopold had not been identified [...]

Read More > >

Our original story for this accident can be found here: https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2547766486282/anthony-williams-dead-after-being-struck-by-a-vehicle-in-rocklin-rocklin-ca

March 14, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSwuu_0feIlQzD00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect Recorded Running From Hit-And-Run Crash Scene In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A young Sacramento couple with a baby on the way was left without their car after a person crashed into it before running away from the crime scene. The Sacramento police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. “We are just really struggling,” Alexandria Orduno said. Her car was totaled Sunday morning in the crash on Al Court. Orduno said losing her vehicle is devastating. “I was able to buy this car with my first job,” she said. “I literally bought it with my hard-earned money.” Sacramento police are looking into a video taken by Alex’s boyfriend, who wanted to remain unnamed, after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andre Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
Rocklin, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

2 people from Sacramento arrested after deadly fight in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two people from Sacramento have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a man on Monday in Roseville. Andrew Aguiar, 21, was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley Horton, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, according to the Roseville Police Department.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Alamo man arrested with loaded firearm after crashing into Auburn stop sign

An Alamo man was arrested May 13 on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm following a crash in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Luther Road and Taylor Lane after a vehicle crashed into a stop sign. The Sheriff’s Office reported upon deputies’ arrival, they viewed the driver attempting to drive off the curb he was stuck on and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle when they asked the driver, identified as John Husokowski, 41, to step out.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

James Rabara, 15, identified as victim in Suisun City hit-and-run

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Suisun City as a 15-year-old boy. The teen was identified as James Rabara on Monday. Police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find Rabara with major injuries. He would ultimately die from his injuries.
SUISUN CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following fight near Roseville homeless facility

A homicide investigation continues in Roseville, after one man was killed and another has been arrested following an altercation Monday. According to initial reports, Roseville police responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue, outside of the Hampton Inn and Suites building. The former hotel is presently a Project Roomkey facility, with plans in the works to convert it into permanent housing for the homeless.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocklin Police#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Rocklin Restaurant, No Injuries Reported

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin restaurant found itself with an unexpected visitor in the dining room: a sedan. The crash happened a little before noon Tuesday at Sully’s Bar & Grill near Pacific Street and Meadows Drive. Scene of the crash. (Credit: Rocklin Firefighters) A driver crashed right through one of the restaurant’s front windows. It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash, but Rocklin police say it was just an accident. No injuries were reported, police say. The restaurant’s owners are already working on repairs to get the business back up and running.
ROCKLIN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Woodland Involves Tesla

Accident on Interstate Off-Ramp Causes Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle crash north of Woodland caused minor injuries on May 13. The accident occurred along northbound I-5 at the northbound State Route 16 off-ramp around 6:38 in the morning. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the collision involved a Tesla and Chevy pickup and blocked lanes one and two on the off-ramp.
WOODLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Mass casualties in Fairfield at 'major' car accident, firefighters say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - The Fairfield fire department declared a mass casualty Tuesday, citing six patients and one person trapped in a major car accident. The department tweeted just before noon that the accident occurred on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Crews asked people to avoid the area. Developing.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Fatality Accident Involving Dump Truck

Fatality Accident Reported at Florin Road Intersection. A fatality accident involving a dump truck and sedan occurred in Sacramento on May 14. The accident occurred at the Florin Road intersection with Power Inn Road, according to a report by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Medics transported two people to a hospital. One reportedly suffered critical injuries, while the other patient’s injuries were minor to moderate. One person expired from the physical trauma caused by the crash. The accident is under investigation by authorities to find out what caused the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5-Month-Old Pitbull Stolen From Sacramento Woman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on today for the thief or thieves that stole a Sacramento woman’s pitbull puppy. The five-month-old puppy was stolen Friday night and the owner, Natalie Trejo, believes that whoever did it broke into her home through a window. “Pretty much came home and the house was broken into. The bedroom window you can tell was manhandled. I walked in and could tell the pup was gone.” Trejo says she knows the puppy was targeted because that was the only thing missing from her home. Since the dog was stolen, she has filed a police report, and police came by to dust for fingerprints.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy