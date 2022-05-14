UPDATE: Driver identified as Todd Leopold, in the accident which killed Anthony Williams (Rocklin, CA) Nationwide Report

Update - May 14, 2022: Todd Leopold, a Placer County official, has announced that he was driver involved in the accident that resulted in the death of Anthony Williams on March 19th, 2022.

Rocklin Police said earlier this week that they will not release the police report on the accident investigation to the public citing California's law involving vehicle crashes. An advocate group has been working with the Williams’ family, accusing police of not being transparent during the investigation and questioned why Leopold had not been identified [...]

Our original story for this accident can be found here: https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2547766486282/anthony-williams-dead-after-being-struck-by-a-vehicle-in-rocklin-rocklin-ca

