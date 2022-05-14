ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police replace 7-year-old girl's bike after robbery

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – On the evening of Friday, May 13, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to an unusual call.Around 5:40 p.m., 9-year-old named Delilah called in to report her 7-year-old sister, Stella, had been riding her bike near the 5400 block of north Helena when three teens pushed her...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
