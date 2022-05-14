ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nigeria: Student’s brutal killing triggers protest, curfew

By CHINEDU ASADU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a 24-hour curfew “with immediate effect” as the protest swelled in the state capital amid religious tensions.

The victim, identified as Deborah Samuel, was stoned, beaten and burnt to death on Friday at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state after being accused of “making a social media post that blasphemed ... Prophet Muhammad,” police said.

Authorities closed the school and asked other students to vacate the premises. Nevertheless, on Saturday students rallied to demand that police release their two fellow students held as suspects in connection with the killing.

The killing of Samuel, a Christian, highlights the deep division along religious lines in Africa’s most populous country, where violence has erupted in the past in response to actions or comments deemed anti-Islamic.

In the faraway Kaduna state, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Sokoto, the state government also banned protests “related to religious activity,” citing “moves by some unpatriotic elements” to organize a demonstration over the incident in Sokoto.

Christian and Muslim leaders alike condemned the student’s murder and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari “said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.

Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
