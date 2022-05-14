ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Semi vs train accident in Claremore

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A train and a semi collided in Claremore on Saturday, Claremore police said in a Facebook post.

Police later confirmed that a driver going westbound on Patti Page had to stop on the tracks after the car in front of him had to turn left.

When the train came, the driver had no where to go, due to traffic.

He had to jump from his car, but was not injured.

According to the police, there were no injuries and Patti Page is currently open.

Jerry Reeves
4d ago

The cause of the crash was a train hit a semi illegally crossing a RR crossing.

Claremore, OK
