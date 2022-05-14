ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Traffic alert: Haulover plane crash affecting drivers. What to know and where to go

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9N7L_0feIjeSv00

Traffic in the Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour areas was affected for hours following a Saturday afternoon plane crash on the bridge over the Haulover inlet.

A large stretch of Collins Avenue, about eight miles between 96th and 163rd streets — Bal Harbour to Sunny Isles Beach — was shut down, Miami-Dade police noted.

This closure on Collins afdected both directions, said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

READ MORE: Plane crash at Haulover Bridge shuts down area; several reported injured

Southbound Collins Avenue was also closed at 158th Street to the north. Police departments, including Bay Harbor Islands and North Miami Beach, advised that drivers either refrain from heading anywhere near or to seek alternate routes. Those routes include U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

Expect heavy delays through Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3tHJ_0feIjeSv00
Firefighters work at the scene of a plane crash at the Haulover Bridge has sent at least one person to the hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Andrew Uloza/For the Miami Herald

At around 3:15 p.m. Village of Bal Harbour police tweeted that eastbound traffic on 96th Street was backed up to the West Island with officers directing traffic. Westbound traffic was moving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAhp4_0feIjeSv00
A line of cars stretches from Surfside to the Broad Causeway Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, after a plane crash landed atop a Haulover bridge. Martin Vassolo/mvassolo@miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Cars
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Surfside, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Air Traffic Controller Narciso Torres Identified As Person Who Died In Haulover Plane Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami air traffic controller Narciso Torres has been identified as the person who died when a small plane struck an SUV as it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon. “This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss. Narciso touched so many people with his warmth and kindness, both within NATCA, in the facilities...
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete wall in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One man was killed and another man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miramar, police confirmed. The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road. Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as...
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Heavy Traffic#West Island#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#U S 1
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSVN-TV

School bus collides into truck in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school bus collided with a moving truck in Plantation. It happened near Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road, Monday. Police said it was a minor hit and no one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
PLANTATION, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
922
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy