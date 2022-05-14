Traffic alert: Haulover plane crash affecting drivers. What to know and where to go

Traffic in the Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour areas was affected for hours following a Saturday afternoon plane crash on the bridge over the Haulover inlet.

A large stretch of Collins Avenue, about eight miles between 96th and 163rd streets — Bal Harbour to Sunny Isles Beach — was shut down, Miami-Dade police noted.

This closure on Collins afdected both directions, said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

READ MORE: Plane crash at Haulover Bridge shuts down area; several reported injured

Southbound Collins Avenue was also closed at 158th Street to the north. Police departments, including Bay Harbor Islands and North Miami Beach, advised that drivers either refrain from heading anywhere near or to seek alternate routes. Those routes include U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

Expect heavy delays through Saturday night.

Firefighters work at the scene of a plane crash at the Haulover Bridge has sent at least one person to the hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Andrew Uloza/For the Miami Herald

At around 3:15 p.m. Village of Bal Harbour police tweeted that eastbound traffic on 96th Street was backed up to the West Island with officers directing traffic. Westbound traffic was moving.