Myles Rowe’s season in the USF2000 championship with Pabst Racing will continue thanks to the commitment of additional funding from Roger Penske. Penske ran Rowe in 2021 as his first driver with the Force Indy team connected to his Race For Equality & Change program and covered half of the budget needed for Rowe to continue in USF2000 with the team owners and run by Augie Pabst. With his budget fully depleted, last weekend’s Road To Indy event on the IMS road course was scheduled to be Rowe’s final race of the year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO